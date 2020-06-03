2232 BRIER Avenue

Amenities

Dreamy 2 bed, 2 bath 1920's Spanish bungalow available Oct 20th. Unfurnished. Thoughtfully renovated with mid century touches : hardwood floors, french doors overlooking idyllic yard; remodeled eat-in kitchen w/ professional Viking range, fridge, dishwasher and granite countertops and solid walnut wood bar; remodeled walk in showers with hand made Tabarka tiles, Whole water filtration system and reverse osmosis drinking water.; master bedrooms opens to the patio and yard; bonus converted garage/artist room with built in wood storage! Laundry in outdoor closet. Wonderfully landscaped front and back yard, the patio doubles as a dining & living room for year-round So Cal living. Around the corner from 365 Whole Foods and Silver Lake Wine and a few blocks from the beautiful Silver Lake. Drive way fits up to 3 cars and plenty fo street parking. Grounds keeper twice a month included. One year lease, then month-to-month. Tenant responsible for all utilities.