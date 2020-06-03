All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:22 AM

2232 BRIER Avenue

2232 Brier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Brier Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dreamy 2 bed, 2 bath 1920's Spanish bungalow available Oct 20th. Unfurnished. Thoughtfully renovated with mid century touches : hardwood floors, french doors overlooking idyllic yard; remodeled eat-in kitchen w/ professional Viking range, fridge, dishwasher and granite countertops and solid walnut wood bar; remodeled walk in showers with hand made Tabarka tiles, Whole water filtration system and reverse osmosis drinking water.; master bedrooms opens to the patio and yard; bonus converted garage/artist room with built in wood storage! Laundry in outdoor closet. Wonderfully landscaped front and back yard, the patio doubles as a dining & living room for year-round So Cal living. Around the corner from 365 Whole Foods and Silver Lake Wine and a few blocks from the beautiful Silver Lake. Drive way fits up to 3 cars and plenty fo street parking. Grounds keeper twice a month included. One year lease, then month-to-month. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 BRIER Avenue have any available units?
2232 BRIER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 BRIER Avenue have?
Some of 2232 BRIER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 BRIER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2232 BRIER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 BRIER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2232 BRIER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2232 BRIER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2232 BRIER Avenue offers parking.
Does 2232 BRIER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 BRIER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 BRIER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2232 BRIER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2232 BRIER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2232 BRIER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 BRIER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 BRIER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

