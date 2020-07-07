All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2230 lake view ave Unit A

2230 Lake View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Lake View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Silver Lake 4 BDR 4 BTH Duplex - Property Id: 164866

Spacious Silver Lake Duplex: Gorgeous, in the heart of LA 4 bedroom 4 bathroom duplex in Silver Lake, available now. Close to Whole Foods 365, Starbucks, Silver Lake Reservoir, dog park, hip restaurants. Has hardwood floors throughout the house, gorgeous bathrooms, balcony connected to the living room, and custom bar. It is pet-friendly. 5,000/month, one-month security deposit. Utilities not included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Margarita at 747-221-2578 if you have any questions, or would like to schedule a viewing of the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164866
Property Id 164866

(RLNE5382556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 lake view ave Unit A have any available units?
2230 lake view ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 lake view ave Unit A have?
Some of 2230 lake view ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 lake view ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2230 lake view ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 lake view ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 lake view ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2230 lake view ave Unit A offer parking?
No, 2230 lake view ave Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2230 lake view ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 lake view ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 lake view ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 2230 lake view ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2230 lake view ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2230 lake view ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 lake view ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 lake view ave Unit A has units with dishwashers.

