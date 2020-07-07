2230 lake view ave Unit A

Amenities

Silver Lake 4 BDR 4 BTH Duplex - Property Id: 164866



Spacious Silver Lake Duplex: Gorgeous, in the heart of LA 4 bedroom 4 bathroom duplex in Silver Lake, available now. Close to Whole Foods 365, Starbucks, Silver Lake Reservoir, dog park, hip restaurants. Has hardwood floors throughout the house, gorgeous bathrooms, balcony connected to the living room, and custom bar. It is pet-friendly. 5,000/month, one-month security deposit. Utilities not included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Margarita at 747-221-2578 if you have any questions, or would like to schedule a viewing of the property.

