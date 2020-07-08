All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

22233 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
CANOGA PARK/WEST HILLS AREA $2495.00 - Available NOW!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Story Home!!! Kitchen Is The Heart Of This Home!!!! Brand New Cabinets, Counter tops, Stainless Steel Stove and Range Hood, Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, Decorative Light Fixtures, Tile Floor, Glass Tile Back Splash, Large Eating Area For Entertaining Friends and Family Where You Can Show You Are A Chef.!!!

Afterwards, You Can Sit Back And Gather Around The Fireplace In The Living Area in The Winter, Or Gather Around The Patio In The Summer For A Great BBQ With Lots Of Room To Play In The Backyard. Pick Your Own Citrus Fruits From The Variety Of Fruit Trees Growing, Or Grow Your Garden That Awaits You To Plant Whatever You Like!!! There Is An Outside Shower to Wash Your Freshly Picked Fruits or Vegetable Or To Hose Off Fido! Two Storage Closets To Store Tools Or Whatever You Like!!!

Electronic Back Entry Gate To Gain Entry into Over Sized Two Car Garage with Washer Dryer Hookups.

Laminate Flooring In Bedroom, Entry, Hall, Living Room And Bedrooms.

Call or text JOE @ 310-714-25-2575 for more information or make an appointment to view this amazing property.

BRE#01832464
Apply online www.LRSRM.com
$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over!!

"We are an Equal Opportunity Housing provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE1981240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22233 Roscoe Blvd have any available units?
22233 Roscoe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22233 Roscoe Blvd have?
Some of 22233 Roscoe Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22233 Roscoe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
22233 Roscoe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22233 Roscoe Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 22233 Roscoe Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22233 Roscoe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 22233 Roscoe Blvd offers parking.
Does 22233 Roscoe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22233 Roscoe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22233 Roscoe Blvd have a pool?
No, 22233 Roscoe Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 22233 Roscoe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 22233 Roscoe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 22233 Roscoe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22233 Roscoe Blvd has units with dishwashers.

