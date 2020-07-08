22233 Roscoe Blvd

Amenities

CANOGA PARK/WEST HILLS AREA $2495.00 - Available NOW!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Story Home!!! Kitchen Is The Heart Of This Home!!!! Brand New Cabinets, Counter tops, Stainless Steel Stove and Range Hood, Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, Decorative Light Fixtures, Tile Floor, Glass Tile Back Splash, Large Eating Area For Entertaining Friends and Family Where You Can Show You Are A Chef.!!!



Afterwards, You Can Sit Back And Gather Around The Fireplace In The Living Area in The Winter, Or Gather Around The Patio In The Summer For A Great BBQ With Lots Of Room To Play In The Backyard. Pick Your Own Citrus Fruits From The Variety Of Fruit Trees Growing, Or Grow Your Garden That Awaits You To Plant Whatever You Like!!! There Is An Outside Shower to Wash Your Freshly Picked Fruits or Vegetable Or To Hose Off Fido! Two Storage Closets To Store Tools Or Whatever You Like!!!



Electronic Back Entry Gate To Gain Entry into Over Sized Two Car Garage with Washer Dryer Hookups.



Laminate Flooring In Bedroom, Entry, Hall, Living Room And Bedrooms.



