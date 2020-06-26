2219 Glover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Main House Available 08/01/19 This upscale two-story house was built in 2002 in a pleasant neighborhood with an impressive view of Elysian Park and nearby access to the L.A. River. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, a marble kitchen counter top, stylish wood and tile floors, all modern appliances, and central heating and cooling, this house is just one block away from Dorris Place Elementary School and is perfect for families or roommates looking for a comfortable living situation.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2219-glover-pl-los-angeles-ca-90031-usa-unit-main-house/f4f8f34b-1b80-4171-b356-79841eed3a37



(RLNE5005647)