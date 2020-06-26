All apartments in Los Angeles
2219 Glover Place
2219 Glover Place

Location

2219 Glover Place, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Main House Available 08/01/19 This upscale two-story house was built in 2002 in a pleasant neighborhood with an impressive view of Elysian Park and nearby access to the L.A. River. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, a marble kitchen counter top, stylish wood and tile floors, all modern appliances, and central heating and cooling, this house is just one block away from Dorris Place Elementary School and is perfect for families or roommates looking for a comfortable living situation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Glover Place have any available units?
2219 Glover Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Glover Place have?
Some of 2219 Glover Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Glover Place currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Glover Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Glover Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Glover Place is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Glover Place offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Glover Place offers parking.
Does 2219 Glover Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Glover Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Glover Place have a pool?
No, 2219 Glover Place does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Glover Place have accessible units?
No, 2219 Glover Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Glover Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Glover Place has units with dishwashers.
