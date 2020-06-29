22158 Runnymede Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included carport ceiling fan

SUPER CLEAN! Lovely Rose garden & Fruit tree make this quiet gated a special place to call home. Spacious 2 bedroom , 2 bath attached with seperate entrances from main house , tile floors through out , ceiling fans, window treatments. . with 2 parking spaces included laundry hookups.

Living room and kitchen have wood laminate floors. The living room features gorgeous stained glass windows. Kitchen has eating area and is open to the living room. Living room and both bedrooms have ceiling fans. Stove and refrigerator are included. 2 PARKING SPACES IN CARPORT

All utilities included except Wi-fi.