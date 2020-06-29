All apartments in Los Angeles
22158 Runnymede Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

22158 Runnymede Street

22158 Runnymede Street · No Longer Available
Location

22158 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
SUPER CLEAN! Lovely Rose garden & Fruit tree make this quiet gated a special place to call home. Spacious 2 bedroom , 2 bath attached with seperate entrances from main house , tile floors through out , ceiling fans, window treatments. . with 2 parking spaces included laundry hookups.
Living room and kitchen have wood laminate floors. The living room features gorgeous stained glass windows. Kitchen has eating area and is open to the living room. Living room and both bedrooms have ceiling fans. Stove and refrigerator are included. 2 PARKING SPACES IN CARPORT
All utilities included except Wi-fi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22158 Runnymede Street have any available units?
22158 Runnymede Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22158 Runnymede Street have?
Some of 22158 Runnymede Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22158 Runnymede Street currently offering any rent specials?
22158 Runnymede Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22158 Runnymede Street pet-friendly?
No, 22158 Runnymede Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22158 Runnymede Street offer parking?
Yes, 22158 Runnymede Street offers parking.
Does 22158 Runnymede Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22158 Runnymede Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22158 Runnymede Street have a pool?
No, 22158 Runnymede Street does not have a pool.
Does 22158 Runnymede Street have accessible units?
No, 22158 Runnymede Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22158 Runnymede Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22158 Runnymede Street does not have units with dishwashers.

