22135 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

***AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019****Best TOWNHOME rental in Woodland Hills* Excellent Prime END UNIT location within community! Plus your own rear brick patio yard that leads to a private 2 car garage! Town home is completely updated & remodeled with brand new modern touches throughout unit! Brand new floors! Brand new stone counter in kitchen! Large true master with updated private bath & free flowing vaulted ceiling PLUS a walk in closet! This community is surrounded by rolling hills & lots of lush trees! Feels like a little house!