Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

22135 Burbank Boulevard

Location

22135 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
***AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019****Best TOWNHOME rental in Woodland Hills* Excellent Prime END UNIT location within community! Plus your own rear brick patio yard that leads to a private 2 car garage! Town home is completely updated & remodeled with brand new modern touches throughout unit! Brand new floors! Brand new stone counter in kitchen! Large true master with updated private bath & free flowing vaulted ceiling PLUS a walk in closet! This community is surrounded by rolling hills & lots of lush trees! Feels like a little house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22135 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
22135 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22135 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 22135 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22135 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22135 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22135 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22135 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22135 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 22135 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 22135 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22135 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22135 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 22135 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 22135 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22135 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22135 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 22135 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
