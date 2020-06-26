Rent Calculator
22120 Gault Street
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM
22120 Gault Street
22120 Gault Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
22120 Gault Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The front house is for rent and boasts three bedrooms and two baths. Nice residential area near one of the major malls, entertainment and shopping in SFV area. Available to see after June first.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22120 Gault Street have any available units?
22120 Gault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 22120 Gault Street currently offering any rent specials?
22120 Gault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22120 Gault Street pet-friendly?
No, 22120 Gault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22120 Gault Street offer parking?
No, 22120 Gault Street does not offer parking.
Does 22120 Gault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22120 Gault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22120 Gault Street have a pool?
No, 22120 Gault Street does not have a pool.
Does 22120 Gault Street have accessible units?
No, 22120 Gault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22120 Gault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22120 Gault Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22120 Gault Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22120 Gault Street does not have units with air conditioning.
