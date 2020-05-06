2209 West LIVE OAK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car charging parking garage

Test Drive the Hollywood Hills! Classic mid-century Ray Otero post & beam home. "What I love about the renovation of this 1962 home is that it's a gentle remodel." Jenny Miller, designer. The owner embraced what was already there and where updates were needed, ensured they were in sympathy with the original architecture. Strategically placed clerestory windows, popular in the 1960's bring light through the interior to meet the large floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to the views of Hollywood. To respect Otero's vision but add in contemporary & environmental friendly nuance, the goal was to usher in current technologies such as solar panels, UV windows, Alkaline filtration &TESLA electric car charging station. Bathrooms were updated with water conserving fixtures, yet the classic 1962 design features where kept when possible. In mid-century architecture efficient galley kitchens were all the rage. The new kitchen has elegant easy-care elements, & now opens to the scenic outlook.