All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2209 West LIVE OAK Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

2209 West LIVE OAK Drive

2209 N Live Oak Dr West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2209 N Live Oak Dr West, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
car charging
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
garage
Test Drive the Hollywood Hills! Classic mid-century Ray Otero post & beam home. "What I love about the renovation of this 1962 home is that it's a gentle remodel." Jenny Miller, designer. The owner embraced what was already there and where updates were needed, ensured they were in sympathy with the original architecture. Strategically placed clerestory windows, popular in the 1960's bring light through the interior to meet the large floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to the views of Hollywood. To respect Otero's vision but add in contemporary & environmental friendly nuance, the goal was to usher in current technologies such as solar panels, UV windows, Alkaline filtration &TESLA electric car charging station. Bathrooms were updated with water conserving fixtures, yet the classic 1962 design features where kept when possible. In mid-century architecture efficient galley kitchens were all the rage. The new kitchen has elegant easy-care elements, & now opens to the scenic outlook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have any available units?
2209 West LIVE OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have?
Some of 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 West LIVE OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 West LIVE OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College