All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22040 Gault.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22040 Gault
Last updated November 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

22040 Gault

22040 Gault Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22040 Gault Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This is a beautiful updated Townhouse in a very nice and super clean complex . The unit is light and bright with reaccessed lighting through out . It has one bedroom and 2 baths plus loft, a patio on the first floor and balcony off the loft with plenty of closet space. A convenient individual laundry area with washer and dryer can also be found inside the unit. The large living and dining room with marble fire place that leads you out to the inviting patio. The kitchen offers all the appliances such as oven range, refrigerator, and microwave , double sink and tile counter top. The master bedroom has high ceiling , reaccessed lighting and a full bath, a luxurious shower/ bath tub plus walk-in closet. Only a few steps up you can find very cozy loft with huge balcony over looking the picturesque tree line street. The complex offers Pool, Spa and Tennis court. The location is very close to every where such as Westfield Topanga mall and other shopping area, the movie Theater and all famous

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22040 Gault have any available units?
22040 Gault doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22040 Gault have?
Some of 22040 Gault's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22040 Gault currently offering any rent specials?
22040 Gault is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22040 Gault pet-friendly?
No, 22040 Gault is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22040 Gault offer parking?
No, 22040 Gault does not offer parking.
Does 22040 Gault have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22040 Gault offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22040 Gault have a pool?
Yes, 22040 Gault has a pool.
Does 22040 Gault have accessible units?
No, 22040 Gault does not have accessible units.
Does 22040 Gault have units with dishwashers?
No, 22040 Gault does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College