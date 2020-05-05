22040 Gault

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub media room tennis court

This is a beautiful updated Townhouse in a very nice and super clean complex . The unit is light and bright with reaccessed lighting through out . It has one bedroom and 2 baths plus loft, a patio on the first floor and balcony off the loft with plenty of closet space. A convenient individual laundry area with washer and dryer can also be found inside the unit. The large living and dining room with marble fire place that leads you out to the inviting patio. The kitchen offers all the appliances such as oven range, refrigerator, and microwave , double sink and tile counter top. The master bedroom has high ceiling , reaccessed lighting and a full bath, a luxurious shower/ bath tub plus walk-in closet. Only a few steps up you can find very cozy loft with huge balcony over looking the picturesque tree line street. The complex offers Pool, Spa and Tennis court. The location is very close to every where such as Westfield Topanga mall and other shopping area, the movie Theater and all famous