Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Venice Beach Duplex Front unit in 2-unit building. No Parking. The perfect location! Just 2 blocks from the Venice Boardwalk, a short walk to Abbot Kinney and the Venice sign from the front door. A true Venice bungalow with modern renovations. Additional storage and laundry available in the garage. Shared backyard amenities with the tenants next door.