21901 Lassen Street 109

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded townhouse with 2 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms in gated community - Beautifully upgraded townhouse with 2 bedrooms+2 bathrooms in gated community in Chatsworth Country Townhomes. This tri-level home features a spacious, bright living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, formal dining area with wet bar, updated kitchen with newer appliances, granite counters, new washer/dryer in unit, 2 large master bedrooms with ensuite private baths and plenty of storage, modern laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout, enclosed patio and 2 car attached garage with direct access. HOA includes water, trash, gardening, pool & spa, clubhouse, and basic cable. This is a prime location in a well maintained complex, close to parks, recreation, dining, Northridge and Topanga Malls, CSUN, Pierce College, public and private elementary schools, public transportation, including bus and metrolink and easy freeway access. Don't delay, call today!



(RLNE5500068)