Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

21901 Lassen Street 109

21901 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Location

21901 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded townhouse with 2 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms in gated community - Beautifully upgraded townhouse with 2 bedrooms+2 bathrooms in gated community in Chatsworth Country Townhomes. This tri-level home features a spacious, bright living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, formal dining area with wet bar, updated kitchen with newer appliances, granite counters, new washer/dryer in unit, 2 large master bedrooms with ensuite private baths and plenty of storage, modern laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout, enclosed patio and 2 car attached garage with direct access. HOA includes water, trash, gardening, pool & spa, clubhouse, and basic cable. This is a prime location in a well maintained complex, close to parks, recreation, dining, Northridge and Topanga Malls, CSUN, Pierce College, public and private elementary schools, public transportation, including bus and metrolink and easy freeway access. Don't delay, call today!

(RLNE5500068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21901 Lassen Street 109 have any available units?
21901 Lassen Street 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21901 Lassen Street 109 have?
Some of 21901 Lassen Street 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21901 Lassen Street 109 currently offering any rent specials?
21901 Lassen Street 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21901 Lassen Street 109 pet-friendly?
No, 21901 Lassen Street 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21901 Lassen Street 109 offer parking?
Yes, 21901 Lassen Street 109 offers parking.
Does 21901 Lassen Street 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21901 Lassen Street 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21901 Lassen Street 109 have a pool?
Yes, 21901 Lassen Street 109 has a pool.
Does 21901 Lassen Street 109 have accessible units?
No, 21901 Lassen Street 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 21901 Lassen Street 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21901 Lassen Street 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
