Los Angeles, CA
219 Columbia Pl
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

219 Columbia Pl

219 Columbia Place · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Westlake
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

219 Columbia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
microwave
range
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/01/20 1- Bedroom Unit Located 1mi from DTLA & Echo Park - Property Id: 252449

Available: July 1st, 2020

- Fridge, microwave, washer, and dryer included
- Tub in bathroom
- 1st of 2 floors, includes a fenced-in front-yard
- Windows allow for natural light in the living room and bedroom
- Large storage closet can fit a micro-home office
- Marble counter-tops in the kitchen
- Easy-to-clean wooden floors throughout, tile in bathroom

Location:
This east coast style building/corridor is unique and was one of the first apartment buildings in Los Angeles (you have to see it for yourself!). It's located in Crown Hill minutes from downtown (1 mi), and on the edge of Echo Park.

Street parking only. There are a number of lots nearby that offer cheap parking if desired. Permit parking for the area has been approved by the City and will become available summer 2020, also local HS will be opening lower level parking lot for additional options for neighbors at a low cost.

* 1-year lease. Tenant responsible for gas, water & trash. Deposit is one-month rent, **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252449
Property Id 252449

(RLNE5676349)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

