219 Columbia Pl

1- Bedroom Unit Located 1mi from DTLA & Echo Park



Available: July 1st, 2020



- Fridge, microwave, washer, and dryer included

- Tub in bathroom

- 1st of 2 floors, includes a fenced-in front-yard

- Windows allow for natural light in the living room and bedroom

- Large storage closet can fit a micro-home office

- Marble counter-tops in the kitchen

- Easy-to-clean wooden floors throughout, tile in bathroom



Location:

This east coast style building/corridor is unique and was one of the first apartment buildings in Los Angeles (you have to see it for yourself!). It's located in Crown Hill minutes from downtown (1 mi), and on the edge of Echo Park.



Street parking only. There are a number of lots nearby that offer cheap parking if desired. Permit parking for the area has been approved by the City and will become available summer 2020, also local HS will be opening lower level parking lot for additional options for neighbors at a low cost.



1-year lease. Tenant responsible for gas, water & trash. Deposit is one-month rent.

