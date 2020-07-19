218 CARROLL CANAL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect floor plan for a work/live environment. This spectacular custom built architectural home on Venice canals with pool. Three levels of upgraded appointments throughout the home including three zone HVAC, Nest system and security system. Unique floor plan with a private patio on the first level leading to a studio and bath. Second level has high ceilings and features a beautiful open kitchen and living room which opens to a large canal front balcony. Two office suites on the second level. Third level has a master suite with Canal facing patio and master bath with steam shower. Two additional bedrooms with roof deck and views of city and ocean.