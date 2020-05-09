2175 South BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

Totally remodeled corner unit with tons of natural light. 2 bed 2 bath is approximately 1,335 sq. ft. New floors and lighting fixtures throughout. New kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances are ready for you to be the first one to use them. Bedrooms and living area are all spacious, and the bathrooms have also been totally remodeled. Features very large closets and even a separate storage room in the secured garage. Laundry is in the unit. Only one wall is shared, giving ultimate privacy. Building has a recreation room and pool.