All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2175 South BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

2175 South BEVERLY GLEN

2175 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2175 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Totally remodeled corner unit with tons of natural light. 2 bed 2 bath is approximately 1,335 sq. ft. New floors and lighting fixtures throughout. New kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances are ready for you to be the first one to use them. Bedrooms and living area are all spacious, and the bathrooms have also been totally remodeled. Features very large closets and even a separate storage room in the secured garage. Laundry is in the unit. Only one wall is shared, giving ultimate privacy. Building has a recreation room and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
2175 South BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
2175 South BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
Yes, 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN has a pool.
Does 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2175 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College