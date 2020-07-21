21722 Roscoe Blvd

Amenities
Will NOT LAST! 1 bedroom! - Property Id: 109878
OPEN HOUSE (818) 704-6064
Monday through Friday
2pm to 4pm
MicBri Apartments is nestled in the heart of Winnetka, CA. This community is just minutes to West Hills, Woodland Hills and Northridge. Westfield's Topanga Mall and The Village are vibrant and nearby offering a neighborhood of shops, restaurants, and entertainment which makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home! The options are endless with 101 and 118 just minutes away!
Community Amenities:
-Pool
-Gated Parking and entry
-Laundry Room
-Manager
Apartment Amenities:
-Ceiling fan
-Wall HVAC
-Garbage disposal
-First floor
This apartment will rent fast - don't miss this opportunity to make it your home! Please contact us at your convenience for application details!
Call (818) 789-5550 or (818) 704-6064
Ironwood Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/109878p
Property Id 109878
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5048618)