All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21722 Roscoe Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21722 Roscoe Blvd
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

21722 Roscoe Blvd

21722 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21722 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Will NOT LAST! 1 bedroom! - Property Id: 109878

OPEN HOUSE (818) 704-6064
Monday through Friday
2pm to 4pm

MicBri Apartments is nestled in the heart of Winnetka, CA. This community is just minutes to West Hills, Woodland Hills and Northridge. Westfield's Topanga Mall and The Village are vibrant and nearby offering a neighborhood of shops, restaurants, and entertainment which makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home! The options are endless with 101 and 118 just minutes away!

Community Amenities:
-Pool
-Gated Parking and entry
-Laundry Room
-Manager

Apartment Amenities:
-Ceiling fan
-Wall HVAC
-Garbage disposal
-First floor

This apartment will rent fast - don't miss this opportunity to make it your home! Please contact us at your convenience for application details!

Call (818) 789-5550 or (818) 704-6064
Ironwood Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/109878p
Property Id 109878

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5048618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21722 Roscoe Blvd have any available units?
21722 Roscoe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21722 Roscoe Blvd have?
Some of 21722 Roscoe Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21722 Roscoe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
21722 Roscoe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21722 Roscoe Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 21722 Roscoe Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21722 Roscoe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 21722 Roscoe Blvd offers parking.
Does 21722 Roscoe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21722 Roscoe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21722 Roscoe Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 21722 Roscoe Blvd has a pool.
Does 21722 Roscoe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 21722 Roscoe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 21722 Roscoe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 21722 Roscoe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College