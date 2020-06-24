All apartments in Los Angeles
2160 CENTURY PARK EAST

2160 S Century Park East · No Longer Available
Location

2160 S Century Park East, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Century City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
valet service
2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit in the prestigious Century City. The bedrooms are on opposite sides with it's own bath. Recently remodeled kitchen with new custom Corian Stone Counter tops. Refinished cabinets. Newer appliances. Recessed lighting throughout. Wood floors. New mirrored closer doors. bathroom with dark hardwood cabinets & chrome fixtures. Light & bright open floor plan leading to a large private balcony. Enjoy 24 HR valet for resident & guest parking. Doorman, Houseman, Switchboard, Security staff. Huge heated Swimming pool & Sun deck. Tennis court. State-of-the-art Fitness center. Dog Park. Close to the Century mall, Theater and Restaurants. Air conditioning, Heating, Hot water & Cold water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST have any available units?
2160 CENTURY PARK EAST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST have?
Some of 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST currently offering any rent specials?
2160 CENTURY PARK EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST is pet friendly.
Does 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST offer parking?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST offers parking.
Does 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST have a pool?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST has a pool.
Does 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST have accessible units?
No, 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY PARK EAST has units with dishwashers.
