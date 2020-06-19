All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2160 CENTURY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2160 CENTURY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

2160 CENTURY

2160 Century Hl · (310) 893-8333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2160 Century Hl, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
doorman
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Come check out this incredibly well maintained and meticulous, sunny, airy and bright, corner suite home with 2 bedroom, 2 bath in the best part of Century City walking distance to Westfield Century City mall. This home has incredible city views! It feels like you're living on Central Park in New York. Located on the 3rd floor with impeccably clean finishes, this home is one of the largest two bedroom layouts in the development. Will go fast!24 hour valet and guest parking, doorman, large security staff, state of the art fitness center and saunas, business center, huge heated pool and sun deck, tennis court, switchboard, electric car charging stations, newly renovated common areas, acres of grassy lawns and flower gardens, private pet play-land. Plenty of on-site guest parking. 2 blocks to mall, movies, dining, markets, hotels, banks, city parks, golfing, beverly hills and Westwood in an exclusive Century City zip code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 CENTURY have any available units?
2160 CENTURY has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 CENTURY have?
Some of 2160 CENTURY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 CENTURY currently offering any rent specials?
2160 CENTURY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 CENTURY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY is pet friendly.
Does 2160 CENTURY offer parking?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY does offer parking.
Does 2160 CENTURY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 CENTURY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 CENTURY have a pool?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY has a pool.
Does 2160 CENTURY have accessible units?
No, 2160 CENTURY does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 CENTURY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 CENTURY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2160 CENTURY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity