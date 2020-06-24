216 San Juan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live the true California lifestyle in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cottage, in Venice! - This adorable 2+2 beach cottage is located in the heart of Venice in the highly sought after Windward Circle neighborhood and is just blocks to the boardwalk and beach. Sporting gorgeous light wood flooring throughout the main living space connects to a large galley style kitchen that includes a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. A sliding glass door that opens to the backyard allows plenty of sunshine to light up the space. The brick paver patio is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy your evening. A washer and dryer are also included with the home and are on the back deck. Back inside two spacious bedrooms round out the floor plan with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite bathroom that has beautiful brushed-gold hardware and subway tiling. There are also gorgeous French Doors that lead out to the deck. The other bedroom is nicely sized with large windows allowing in the natural light. The house is centrally located and just minutes to Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica and Culver City.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Sorry, there is street parking only. Please contact for more information and to schedule a showing.



