All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 216 San Juan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
216 San Juan Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

216 San Juan Ave

216 E San Juan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 E San Juan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live the true California lifestyle in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cottage, in Venice! - This adorable 2+2 beach cottage is located in the heart of Venice in the highly sought after Windward Circle neighborhood and is just blocks to the boardwalk and beach. Sporting gorgeous light wood flooring throughout the main living space connects to a large galley style kitchen that includes a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. A sliding glass door that opens to the backyard allows plenty of sunshine to light up the space. The brick paver patio is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy your evening. A washer and dryer are also included with the home and are on the back deck. Back inside two spacious bedrooms round out the floor plan with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite bathroom that has beautiful brushed-gold hardware and subway tiling. There are also gorgeous French Doors that lead out to the deck. The other bedroom is nicely sized with large windows allowing in the natural light. The house is centrally located and just minutes to Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica and Culver City.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Sorry, there is street parking only. Please contact for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3647642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 San Juan Ave have any available units?
216 San Juan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 San Juan Ave have?
Some of 216 San Juan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 San Juan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
216 San Juan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 San Juan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 San Juan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 216 San Juan Ave offer parking?
No, 216 San Juan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 216 San Juan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 San Juan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 San Juan Ave have a pool?
No, 216 San Juan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 216 San Juan Ave have accessible units?
No, 216 San Juan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 216 San Juan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 San Juan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College