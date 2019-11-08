2154 Fargo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 BRAND NEW HOUSE with all the trimmings in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Los Angeles!



VERY LARGE basement with separate entrance for office, storage, media room, studio, training room, etc. Total sq ft with basement is over 2,000 sq ft! You can't get this much space for this quality of house for this price in this neighborhood.



Two stories. Two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.Two decks with 420 sq ft of outdoor living space. Incredibly light and airy with views of the Echo Park Hills from the decks, master bedroom, and living room. Two-car, private, covered garage. Also includes a huge bonus room/finished basement with its own entrance. Great for storage, office, studio or media room. All new stainless steel appliances including oversized french door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas stove. Very large kitchen for your cooking pleasure, including marble countertops and tons of cabinet space. Two fully tiled ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room on main level. Central heating and air, tankless water heater, Nest thermostat, ceiling fans, brand new double-paned Milgard windows throughout.



There are two houses on this property, tucked away at the end of a flag lot driveway. Very secluded and quiet, but close to all the great restaurants, bars, parks and shops Echo Park and Silver Lake have to offer.



