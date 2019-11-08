All apartments in Los Angeles
2154 Fargo St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

2154 Fargo St

2154 Fargo Street · No Longer Available
Location

2154 Fargo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 BRAND NEW HOUSE with all the trimmings in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Los Angeles!

VERY LARGE basement with separate entrance for office, storage, media room, studio, training room, etc. Total sq ft with basement is over 2,000 sq ft! You can't get this much space for this quality of house for this price in this neighborhood.

Two stories. Two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.Two decks with 420 sq ft of outdoor living space. Incredibly light and airy with views of the Echo Park Hills from the decks, master bedroom, and living room. Two-car, private, covered garage. Also includes a huge bonus room/finished basement with its own entrance. Great for storage, office, studio or media room. All new stainless steel appliances including oversized french door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas stove. Very large kitchen for your cooking pleasure, including marble countertops and tons of cabinet space. Two fully tiled ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room on main level. Central heating and air, tankless water heater, Nest thermostat, ceiling fans, brand new double-paned Milgard windows throughout.

There are two houses on this property, tucked away at the end of a flag lot driveway. Very secluded and quiet, but close to all the great restaurants, bars, parks and shops Echo Park and Silver Lake have to offer.

(RLNE5079342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Fargo St have any available units?
2154 Fargo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 Fargo St have?
Some of 2154 Fargo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 Fargo St currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Fargo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Fargo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 Fargo St is pet friendly.
Does 2154 Fargo St offer parking?
Yes, 2154 Fargo St offers parking.
Does 2154 Fargo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2154 Fargo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Fargo St have a pool?
No, 2154 Fargo St does not have a pool.
Does 2154 Fargo St have accessible units?
No, 2154 Fargo St does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Fargo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 Fargo St has units with dishwashers.
