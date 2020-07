Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath charming house, fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliences and remodeled bathroom, Washer and Dryer. Updated Fixtures can be seen throughout the home such as recessed lighting and USB ports. Enjoy the Outdoors in a Beautiful and Spacious Backyard with Covered Patio and Citrus Tree. Located & close to the desirable Westwood Charter School District, UCLA, Restaurants, & Shopping. Short term lease 3 to 4 months.