2121 James M Wood Blvd
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:13 AM

2121 James M Wood Blvd

2121 W James M. Wood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2121 W James M. Wood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
All utilities included in Rent. This charming pied-a-terre is in Historic building between Downtown LA and the Mid-Wilshire neighborhoods. It is one of the best units in the complex. It's on the fourth floor, very peaceful, very bright with 9 feet ceiling, has lots of original details like French doors, crown moldings, hardwood floors, window wood frames. It offers nice size bathroom with tub, private kitchen with stove, refrigerator, eating area, exposed brick wall, walk-in closet and storage space. Rent includes all utilities - electric, gas, water, trash and WiFi in common areas. Amenities include a recreational room, billiards and ping-pong rooms, bike racks in the basement, laundry room and gym. It's within walking distance to Red Line Metro station, near FIDM, USC, Loyola Law School, LA Live and Staples Center.There are two private parking lots available nearby: 726 S. Lake Street and 942 S. Alvarado St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 James M Wood Blvd have any available units?
2121 James M Wood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 James M Wood Blvd have?
Some of 2121 James M Wood Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 James M Wood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2121 James M Wood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 James M Wood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 James M Wood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2121 James M Wood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2121 James M Wood Blvd offers parking.
Does 2121 James M Wood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 James M Wood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 James M Wood Blvd have a pool?
No, 2121 James M Wood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2121 James M Wood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2121 James M Wood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 James M Wood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 James M Wood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

