2121 James M Wood Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool table bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

All utilities included in Rent. This charming pied-a-terre is in Historic building between Downtown LA and the Mid-Wilshire neighborhoods. It is one of the best units in the complex. It's on the fourth floor, very peaceful, very bright with 9 feet ceiling, has lots of original details like French doors, crown moldings, hardwood floors, window wood frames. It offers nice size bathroom with tub, private kitchen with stove, refrigerator, eating area, exposed brick wall, walk-in closet and storage space. Rent includes all utilities - electric, gas, water, trash and WiFi in common areas. Amenities include a recreational room, billiards and ping-pong rooms, bike racks in the basement, laundry room and gym. It's within walking distance to Red Line Metro station, near FIDM, USC, Loyola Law School, LA Live and Staples Center.There are two private parking lots available nearby: 726 S. Lake Street and 942 S. Alvarado St.