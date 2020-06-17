212 PACIFIC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful three story townhouse defines beach living as its finest! Highlights includes private garden entry, plenty of outdoor space/balconies and large roof top deck with ocean views, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. The first floor level has a den (or can be used as 3rd bed), full bath and spacious two car garage. The second level boasts a living room with two balconies, ocean views, fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. A gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, laundry room, balcony off the kitchen and powder room. Dual master suites occupy the 3rd floor with fireplace and walk in closet in one of the bedrooms. Both suites have private balconies. The unit is punctuated by a large roof top deck with ocean views for entertaining. Just one block from the beach and one block from shops and restaurants on Main Street and Rose Ave, this is a perfect opportunity to live in prime Venice!