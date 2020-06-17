All apartments in Los Angeles
212 PACIFIC Avenue
212 PACIFIC Avenue

212 Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

212 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful three story townhouse defines beach living as its finest! Highlights includes private garden entry, plenty of outdoor space/balconies and large roof top deck with ocean views, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. The first floor level has a den (or can be used as 3rd bed), full bath and spacious two car garage. The second level boasts a living room with two balconies, ocean views, fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. A gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, laundry room, balcony off the kitchen and powder room. Dual master suites occupy the 3rd floor with fireplace and walk in closet in one of the bedrooms. Both suites have private balconies. The unit is punctuated by a large roof top deck with ocean views for entertaining. Just one block from the beach and one block from shops and restaurants on Main Street and Rose Ave, this is a perfect opportunity to live in prime Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

