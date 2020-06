Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cool, Industrial, LIVE-WORK loft designed by Mark Mack. Elegantly designed over three spacious levels; the entry level features a 2-story roll-up door opening to small garden, peacefully blending indoor and outdoor spaces. The second a colorful chef's kitchen perfect for entertaining. Third, an expansive master with flex space and a 2nd sleeping room. Roof top terrace with 360 degree views of city and mountains. 1 blk from Abbot Kinney. Parking for 4 cars.