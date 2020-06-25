All apartments in Los Angeles
2113 east 111th street

2113 East 111th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2113 East 111th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Watts

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom house located in the heart of LA - Property Id: 195695

Fully renovated cozy 3 bedroom house located near 105 and 110 freeway, 10 mins to downtown LA and 15 mins to LAX, Metrolink station and schools are within walking distance. The house fully remodeled and renovated, New kitchen with granite countertops and new cabinets, hardwood floors, recess lighting, fenced yard for privacy, one car garage. Home shows pride of ownership. Section 8 city voucher is required. For immediate consideration, please call (909) 202-4582
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195695
Property Id 195695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5443722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 east 111th street have any available units?
2113 east 111th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 east 111th street have?
Some of 2113 east 111th street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 east 111th street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 east 111th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 east 111th street pet-friendly?
No, 2113 east 111th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2113 east 111th street offer parking?
Yes, 2113 east 111th street offers parking.
Does 2113 east 111th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 east 111th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 east 111th street have a pool?
No, 2113 east 111th street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 east 111th street have accessible units?
No, 2113 east 111th street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 east 111th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 east 111th street does not have units with dishwashers.

