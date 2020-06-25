2113 east 111th street

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom house located in the heart of LA - Property Id: 195695



Fully renovated cozy 3 bedroom house located near 105 and 110 freeway, 10 mins to downtown LA and 15 mins to LAX, Metrolink station and schools are within walking distance. The house fully remodeled and renovated, New kitchen with granite countertops and new cabinets, hardwood floors, recess lighting, fenced yard for privacy, one car garage. Home shows pride of ownership. Section 8 city voucher is required. For immediate consideration, please call (909) 202-4582

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195695

No Pets Allowed



