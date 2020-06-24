All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

21105 Lopez Street

21105 Lopez Street · No Longer Available
Location

21105 Lopez Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
Exquisite three story home with stunning views in prestigious Woodland Hills neighborhood. Breathtaking views and hillside privacy! This home has six separate levels of open living space and is turn-key with new upscale furnishings & kitchenware, high-end linens and custom decor. No expense has been spared to make your stay comfortable and convenient. This is the perfect home to relax and unwind or entertain guests with an open floor plan to include a billiards table overlooking the main living and dining areas, a large wood-burning fireplace in the main living area, and a private study/den on the third level. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on the wrap-around balcony off of the fourth level looking out over the hills. The large master bedroom and master bathroom can be found on the top floor with balcony access providing stunning views of the hills. You will have a very hard time leaving at the end of your stay.

- All new high-end furniture in every room
- Fully equipped kitchen and dining room
- Large wood-burning fireplace
- Private study/den equipped with monitor, keyboard, speakers, etc.
- Custom decor & paint throughout
- Professional interior design
- Two car garage
- Washer and dryer
- Stainless steel appliances
- Natural gas stove
- Beautiful kitchen cabinets & granite counters
- Modern bathroom fixtures and design
- Additional small office adjacent to lowest level bedroom including printer, keyboard, ports, etc.
- High powered telescope to view the beautiful night skies off of the balconies
- Billiards table

Utilities included:
- Weekly housecleaning service to include laundry
- Satellite television
- Internet
- Water, garbage, sewer
- Electricity & gas
- Landscaping
- Home security system

This is the perfect space for someone wanting space, luxury and privacy...all with majestic views. Weve made it easy. Simply bring your personal belongings and youre home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21105 Lopez Street have any available units?
21105 Lopez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21105 Lopez Street have?
Some of 21105 Lopez Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21105 Lopez Street currently offering any rent specials?
21105 Lopez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21105 Lopez Street pet-friendly?
No, 21105 Lopez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21105 Lopez Street offer parking?
Yes, 21105 Lopez Street offers parking.
Does 21105 Lopez Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21105 Lopez Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21105 Lopez Street have a pool?
No, 21105 Lopez Street does not have a pool.
Does 21105 Lopez Street have accessible units?
No, 21105 Lopez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21105 Lopez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21105 Lopez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
