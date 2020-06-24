21105 Lopez Street

Amenities

Exquisite three story home with stunning views in prestigious Woodland Hills neighborhood. Breathtaking views and hillside privacy! This home has six separate levels of open living space and is turn-key with new upscale furnishings & kitchenware, high-end linens and custom decor. No expense has been spared to make your stay comfortable and convenient. This is the perfect home to relax and unwind or entertain guests with an open floor plan to include a billiards table overlooking the main living and dining areas, a large wood-burning fireplace in the main living area, and a private study/den on the third level. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on the wrap-around balcony off of the fourth level looking out over the hills. The large master bedroom and master bathroom can be found on the top floor with balcony access providing stunning views of the hills. You will have a very hard time leaving at the end of your stay.



- All new high-end furniture in every room

- Fully equipped kitchen and dining room

- Large wood-burning fireplace

- Private study/den equipped with monitor, keyboard, speakers, etc.

- Custom decor & paint throughout

- Professional interior design

- Two car garage

- Washer and dryer

- Stainless steel appliances

- Natural gas stove

- Beautiful kitchen cabinets & granite counters

- Modern bathroom fixtures and design

- Additional small office adjacent to lowest level bedroom including printer, keyboard, ports, etc.

- High powered telescope to view the beautiful night skies off of the balconies

- Billiards table



Utilities included:

- Weekly housecleaning service to include laundry

- Satellite television

- Internet

- Water, garbage, sewer

- Electricity & gas

- Landscaping

- Home security system



This is the perfect space for someone wanting space, luxury and privacy...all with majestic views. Weve made it easy. Simply bring your personal belongings and youre home.