211 North VAN NESS Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 1920s Spanish on a huge lot in Windsor Square. Secluded and set back far from the street, upon entrance you get a clear view of the pool and expansive rear grounds. House is filled with amazing original architectural details. Large formal living room boasts high, wood-beamed ceilings and a fireplace. Formal dining room also has wood-beamed ceilings and connects to both breakfast room and kitchen through butler's pantry. Upstairs are two ensuite bedrooms including large master, plus a spacious family room with potential to be another bedroom. Kitchen connects to breezeway and third bedroom. Long gated drive leads to significant storage/work space. Massive backyard including pool and room to roam. Available as of 12/1/18; lease must end by 12/31/19, no extensions.