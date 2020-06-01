All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

211 North VAN NESS Avenue

211 N Van Ness Ave · No Longer Available
Location

211 N Van Ness Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
Gorgeous 1920s Spanish on a huge lot in Windsor Square. Secluded and set back far from the street, upon entrance you get a clear view of the pool and expansive rear grounds. House is filled with amazing original architectural details. Large formal living room boasts high, wood-beamed ceilings and a fireplace. Formal dining room also has wood-beamed ceilings and connects to both breakfast room and kitchen through butler's pantry. Upstairs are two ensuite bedrooms including large master, plus a spacious family room with potential to be another bedroom. Kitchen connects to breezeway and third bedroom. Long gated drive leads to significant storage/work space. Massive backyard including pool and room to roam. Available as of 12/1/18; lease must end by 12/31/19, no extensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 North VAN NESS Avenue have any available units?
211 North VAN NESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 North VAN NESS Avenue have?
Some of 211 North VAN NESS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 North VAN NESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 North VAN NESS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 North VAN NESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 North VAN NESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 211 North VAN NESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 North VAN NESS Avenue does offer parking.
Does 211 North VAN NESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 North VAN NESS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 North VAN NESS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 211 North VAN NESS Avenue has a pool.
Does 211 North VAN NESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 North VAN NESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 North VAN NESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 North VAN NESS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
