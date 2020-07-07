All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1

2101 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2101 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FEEL LIKE YOU\'RE LIVING IN A FAIRYTALE IN THIS ONE-OF-A-KIND 1BR/1BA!
Welcome to THE BEST building on Beachwood! This beautiful 1930s chateau with a private townhouse feel and entrance will give you goosebumps!
Fall in love with its open floor-plan, amazing natural light and stunning hardwood floors throughout. The character and charm truly cannot be beat. Includes classic built-ins that capture a brilliant era of architecture and features an incredible open and airy living room, perfect for entertaining guests. The bedroom is light and bright.
You don\'t want to miss this. It won\'t last. Contact LBA to schedule a showing!
Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California DRE#: 01317331

One year, negotiable term
All utilities paid by tenant
Inquire about pet policy
First month\'s rent plus and all applicable deposits due at lease signing within 48 hours of approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 have any available units?
2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 offer parking?
No, 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 have a pool?
No, 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 have accessible units?
No, 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

