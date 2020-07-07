2101 N BEACHWOOD DR #1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included

FEEL LIKE YOU\'RE LIVING IN A FAIRYTALE IN THIS ONE-OF-A-KIND 1BR/1BA!

Welcome to THE BEST building on Beachwood! This beautiful 1930s chateau with a private townhouse feel and entrance will give you goosebumps!

Fall in love with its open floor-plan, amazing natural light and stunning hardwood floors throughout. The character and charm truly cannot be beat. Includes classic built-ins that capture a brilliant era of architecture and features an incredible open and airy living room, perfect for entertaining guests. The bedroom is light and bright.

You don\'t want to miss this. It won\'t last. Contact LBA to schedule a showing!

One year, negotiable term

All utilities paid by tenant

Inquire about pet policy

First month\'s rent plus and all applicable deposits due at lease signing within 48 hours of approval