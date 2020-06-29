2100 GRIFFITH PARK Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Contemporary unit in a lovely contemporary compound designed and built by significant architect Steven R. Hill AIA. In a great walking neighborhood, this town-home style apartment is private and gated in a perfect Silver Lake location. Close to Trader Joe's, Gelsons, various restaurants and pubs on Hyperion and also Sunset Junction. Glass blocks, interlocking units and a peaceful water feature besides a carport for 2 with storage, gas fireplace, central AC and heat. Large entertaining space on first floor with a private balcony and a half bath, 2 large bedrooms and a Full bath with dual sinks upstairs. Loads of closet space wall to wall in both bedrooms. Unit has loads of light and views of the Franklin Hills!