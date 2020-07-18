21 St Topsail

Amenities

Steps from the Sand! Heal the Bay recorded an A+ Summer Dry Grade at Topsail St. Fully renovated top floor 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom luxury apartment. Light and bright, enjoy the beautiful kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and caesarstone counter tops. Fireplace in living room w/mini bar area and balcony that faces the ocean. Vaulted ceilings, generous rooms & private washer and dryer. Master suite is complete with sliding glass doors and balcony. Beautiful white oak floors throughout. Close to Venice Beach Boardwalk and Abbot Kinney. It's your chance to live at the beach and wake up every morning to the ocean waves! This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from Abbot Kinney Blvd, Erewhon Organic Grocer, Rose Ave, and the beach! Most recent from Heal the Bay: