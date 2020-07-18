All apartments in Los Angeles
21 St Topsail
21 St Topsail

21 Topsail Street · (310) 893-9866
Location

21 Topsail Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Steps from the Sand! Heal the Bay recorded an A+ Summer Dry Grade at Topsail St. Fully renovated top floor 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom luxury apartment. Light and bright, enjoy the beautiful kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and caesarstone counter tops. Fireplace in living room w/mini bar area and balcony that faces the ocean. Vaulted ceilings, generous rooms & private washer and dryer. Master suite is complete with sliding glass doors and balcony. Beautiful white oak floors throughout. Close to Venice Beach Boardwalk and Abbot Kinney. It's your chance to live at the beach and wake up every morning to the ocean waves! This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from Abbot Kinney Blvd, Erewhon Organic Grocer, Rose Ave, and the beach! Most recent from Heal the Bay:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 St Topsail have any available units?
21 St Topsail has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 St Topsail have?
Some of 21 St Topsail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 St Topsail currently offering any rent specials?
21 St Topsail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 St Topsail pet-friendly?
No, 21 St Topsail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21 St Topsail offer parking?
Yes, 21 St Topsail offers parking.
Does 21 St Topsail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 St Topsail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 St Topsail have a pool?
No, 21 St Topsail does not have a pool.
Does 21 St Topsail have accessible units?
No, 21 St Topsail does not have accessible units.
Does 21 St Topsail have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 St Topsail does not have units with dishwashers.
