Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:04 AM

21 AVE 27TH

21 27th Ave · (424) 354-2929
Location

21 27th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3321 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
This modern architectural gem in the heart of Venice exquisitely emphasizes indoor and outdoor living, less than a block from the sand and sea. Envisioned by world-renowned U.K architect firm S U H U H, the living spaces feature walls of glass that open to the leafy streetscapes, multiple balconies and ocean views while maintaining a sense of privacy. The home is positioned around an interior, open-air courtyard, with glass walls fostering a visual connection throughout. The great room showcases an industrial-chic aesthetic, sunken living room with fireplace, concrete bar above the courtyard and a chef's Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau ovens and Miele appliances. All 3 bedrooms feature ensuite baths with glass showers or soaking tubs. The ultimate amenity for entertaining, the rooftop living area boasts a BBQ kitchen, dining terrace and views to the Pacific. Featuring a garden patio and parking for 3 cars, the unique residence is situated moments from the beach, canals and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

