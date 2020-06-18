21 AVE 27TH

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace bbq/grill courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

This modern architectural gem in the heart of Venice exquisitely emphasizes indoor and outdoor living, less than a block from the sand and sea. Envisioned by world-renowned U.K architect firm S U H U H, the living spaces feature walls of glass that open to the leafy streetscapes, multiple balconies and ocean views while maintaining a sense of privacy. The home is positioned around an interior, open-air courtyard, with glass walls fostering a visual connection throughout. The great room showcases an industrial-chic aesthetic, sunken living room with fireplace, concrete bar above the courtyard and a chef's Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau ovens and Miele appliances. All 3 bedrooms feature ensuite baths with glass showers or soaking tubs. The ultimate amenity for entertaining, the rooftop living area boasts a BBQ kitchen, dining terrace and views to the Pacific. Featuring a garden patio and parking for 3 cars, the unique residence is situated moments from the beach, canals and restaurants.