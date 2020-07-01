2078 MOUND Street

Amenities

Relax in your own peaceful oasis in the Hollywood hills, just minutes from the heart of Hollywood. Located on a quiet residential street in a superior location, this unique and secluded 1 bedroom/1bathroom apartment is situated on the lower level of a traditional craftsman home and is extremely private with its own entrance and own address. It features a large, private deck with an awesome hillside view - the perfect place to sit outside and enjoy Hollywood with your morning coffee, dine al fresco, or an evening cocktail. Beautiful hikes in the neighborhood with views of the Hollywood Sign and Lake Hollywood. Apartment is unfurnished. Water/electric/gas included as part of rent payment. Also available furnished as pictured for an additional fee.