Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

2078 MOUND Street

2078 Mound St · No Longer Available
Location

2078 Mound St, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Relax in your own peaceful oasis in the Hollywood hills, just minutes from the heart of Hollywood. Located on a quiet residential street in a superior location, this unique and secluded 1 bedroom/1bathroom apartment is situated on the lower level of a traditional craftsman home and is extremely private with its own entrance and own address. It features a large, private deck with an awesome hillside view - the perfect place to sit outside and enjoy Hollywood with your morning coffee, dine al fresco, or an evening cocktail. Beautiful hikes in the neighborhood with views of the Hollywood Sign and Lake Hollywood. Apartment is unfurnished. Water/electric/gas included as part of rent payment. Also available furnished as pictured for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 MOUND Street have any available units?
2078 MOUND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2078 MOUND Street have?
Some of 2078 MOUND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 MOUND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2078 MOUND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 MOUND Street pet-friendly?
No, 2078 MOUND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2078 MOUND Street offer parking?
Yes, 2078 MOUND Street offers parking.
Does 2078 MOUND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 MOUND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 MOUND Street have a pool?
No, 2078 MOUND Street does not have a pool.
Does 2078 MOUND Street have accessible units?
No, 2078 MOUND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 MOUND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 MOUND Street has units with dishwashers.

