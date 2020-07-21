Amenities
20714 Devonshire street #C Available 07/12/19 LARGE 4 BEDROOM + 3 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED! - Completely remodeled unit in a highly desirable neighborhood in Chatsworth. Townhouse sits in a lovely gated community that is located near shopping and the 118 freeway.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Lazy Susan Cabinetry built ins, Quartz Countertops, New Hood
Brand New LG Appliances including Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher
Fully Remodeled Bathroom with Double Sink and New Tile throughout
Brand New GAS- Tank less Water Heater(cuts electricity in half!)
Central Air, Nest Thermostat, LED Lights, Gas Fireplace, and Washer & Dryer in unit
Plenty of parking! Unit includes a 2 car garage + 1 parking space outside in the community
Spacious Private Patio to enjoy the great year around weather! There is nice tile covering the ground as you enjoy the
Patio Set and Barbecue Grill. Also has a Lemon Tree and Grape Vines to enjoy.
Community Pool, Recreation Center, and Playground
Vineyards at Porter Ranch is only a 5 min drive away!. Swanky new outdoor mall has Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack,
and many new Restaurants opening soon.
Lease price: $3,350 with a minimum of a one year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE4982380)