Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

20714 Devonshire street #C

20714 Devonshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

20714 Devonshire Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
20714 Devonshire street #C Available 07/12/19 LARGE 4 BEDROOM + 3 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED! - Completely remodeled unit in a highly desirable neighborhood in Chatsworth. Townhouse sits in a lovely gated community that is located near shopping and the 118 freeway.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Lazy Susan Cabinetry built ins, Quartz Countertops, New Hood
Brand New LG Appliances including Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher
Fully Remodeled Bathroom with Double Sink and New Tile throughout
Brand New GAS- Tank less Water Heater(cuts electricity in half!)
Central Air, Nest Thermostat, LED Lights, Gas Fireplace, and Washer & Dryer in unit
Plenty of parking! Unit includes a 2 car garage + 1 parking space outside in the community
Spacious Private Patio to enjoy the great year around weather! There is nice tile covering the ground as you enjoy the
Patio Set and Barbecue Grill. Also has a Lemon Tree and Grape Vines to enjoy.
Community Pool, Recreation Center, and Playground
Vineyards at Porter Ranch is only a 5 min drive away!. Swanky new outdoor mall has Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack,
and many new Restaurants opening soon.
Lease price: $3,350 with a minimum of a one year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4982380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20714 Devonshire street #C have any available units?
20714 Devonshire street #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20714 Devonshire street #C have?
Some of 20714 Devonshire street #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20714 Devonshire street #C currently offering any rent specials?
20714 Devonshire street #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20714 Devonshire street #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 20714 Devonshire street #C is pet friendly.
Does 20714 Devonshire street #C offer parking?
Yes, 20714 Devonshire street #C offers parking.
Does 20714 Devonshire street #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20714 Devonshire street #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20714 Devonshire street #C have a pool?
Yes, 20714 Devonshire street #C has a pool.
Does 20714 Devonshire street #C have accessible units?
No, 20714 Devonshire street #C does not have accessible units.
Does 20714 Devonshire street #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20714 Devonshire street #C has units with dishwashers.
