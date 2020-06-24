All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20632 Skouras Drive

20632 Skouras Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20632 Skouras Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to your newly upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath home. You are greeted by an open family room and a bonus space that can be used as an office or even a kids play-room. Beyond the family room, the dining area leads you to the galley kitchen with gorgeous grey quartz countertops, modern backsplash, double oven, double sink, as well as a large refrigerator. The laundry room is hidden behind sleek doors that fit within the modern theme. Extra storage can be found nearly everywhere, especially downthe hallway leading to the two bedrooms and second bath. All the bedrooms have been upgraded with bamboo wood floors. The second bath is bright and has its original charm. But with a newly refinished white tub, it now has a modern feel. This home is bright, not lacking in natural lighting as most rooms have large double windows. The master suite is the main selling point! The luxury walk-in closet and the stunning master bath is the cherry on top. The en suite has an over-sized walk-in shower,double vanity, and a separate toilet room. As you make your way to the large backyard you will enjoy the fruits from your orange, fig, and avocado trees. Very spacious for kids to run around, as well as hosting friends and family for events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20632 Skouras Drive have any available units?
20632 Skouras Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20632 Skouras Drive have?
Some of 20632 Skouras Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20632 Skouras Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20632 Skouras Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20632 Skouras Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20632 Skouras Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20632 Skouras Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20632 Skouras Drive offers parking.
Does 20632 Skouras Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20632 Skouras Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20632 Skouras Drive have a pool?
No, 20632 Skouras Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20632 Skouras Drive have accessible units?
No, 20632 Skouras Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20632 Skouras Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20632 Skouras Drive has units with dishwashers.
