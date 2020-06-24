20632 Skouras Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to your newly upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath home. You are greeted by an open family room and a bonus space that can be used as an office or even a kids play-room. Beyond the family room, the dining area leads you to the galley kitchen with gorgeous grey quartz countertops, modern backsplash, double oven, double sink, as well as a large refrigerator. The laundry room is hidden behind sleek doors that fit within the modern theme. Extra storage can be found nearly everywhere, especially downthe hallway leading to the two bedrooms and second bath. All the bedrooms have been upgraded with bamboo wood floors. The second bath is bright and has its original charm. But with a newly refinished white tub, it now has a modern feel. This home is bright, not lacking in natural lighting as most rooms have large double windows. The master suite is the main selling point! The luxury walk-in closet and the stunning master bath is the cherry on top. The en suite has an over-sized walk-in shower,double vanity, and a separate toilet room. As you make your way to the large backyard you will enjoy the fruits from your orange, fig, and avocado trees. Very spacious for kids to run around, as well as hosting friends and family for events.