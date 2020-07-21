All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

206 MONTREAL Street

206 Montreal Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 Montreal Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Commanding Views from this Playa Del Rey "sea captains" landmark Cape Cod home. Stunning unobstructed views of the Ocean, Playa Del Rey Lagoon, main channel, Marina Del Rey & beach coastline of Los Angeles up to Malibu. Perched on the bluff with large yard. The home is completely refurbished & in perfect condition. 2 story fully furnished, down to fluffy towels and dishes to flat screen TV, wood burning fireplace & terraced backyard with Barbeque. A true private hide away that you will never want to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 MONTREAL Street have any available units?
206 MONTREAL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 MONTREAL Street have?
Some of 206 MONTREAL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 MONTREAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 MONTREAL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 MONTREAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 MONTREAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 206 MONTREAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 206 MONTREAL Street offers parking.
Does 206 MONTREAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 MONTREAL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 MONTREAL Street have a pool?
No, 206 MONTREAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 MONTREAL Street have accessible units?
No, 206 MONTREAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 MONTREAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 MONTREAL Street has units with dishwashers.
