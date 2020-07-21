206 MONTREAL Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Commanding Views from this Playa Del Rey "sea captains" landmark Cape Cod home. Stunning unobstructed views of the Ocean, Playa Del Rey Lagoon, main channel, Marina Del Rey & beach coastline of Los Angeles up to Malibu. Perched on the bluff with large yard. The home is completely refurbished & in perfect condition. 2 story fully furnished, down to fluffy towels and dishes to flat screen TV, wood burning fireplace & terraced backyard with Barbeque. A true private hide away that you will never want to leave.