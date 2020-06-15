All apartments in Los Angeles
2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive

2054 San Ysidro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2054 San Ysidro Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
Don't miss out on this exceptional 7 Bedroom family home! This beautifully furnished (also can be available unfurnished) home offers the perfect indoor-outdoor flow to entertain guests, including a BBQ, outdoor dining area, heated pool, perfect for sun bathing and a large 32ft outdoor deck with freestanding spa. This home also features a large open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and light-filled gourmet kitchen. The main floor has 3 wonderful children's bedrooms and one maids room. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a gym. Upstairs has 2 master suites with large sauna, and one over-sized bedroom. Additional features; hardwood floors, high ceilings, kitchen has marble countertops w/ sub-zero appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive have any available units?
2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive have?
Some of 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive offers parking.
Does 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive has a pool.
Does 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive has units with dishwashers.
