2054 SAN YSIDRO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Don't miss out on this exceptional 7 Bedroom family home! This beautifully furnished (also can be available unfurnished) home offers the perfect indoor-outdoor flow to entertain guests, including a BBQ, outdoor dining area, heated pool, perfect for sun bathing and a large 32ft outdoor deck with freestanding spa. This home also features a large open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and light-filled gourmet kitchen. The main floor has 3 wonderful children's bedrooms and one maids room. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a gym. Upstairs has 2 master suites with large sauna, and one over-sized bedroom. Additional features; hardwood floors, high ceilings, kitchen has marble countertops w/ sub-zero appliances.