20448 Enadia Way

Located in a quiet Winnetka neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, this newly renovated guest house studio is a must-see! Furnished with Induction Range & Oven, OTR Microwave, Refrigerator, Combo Washer/Dryer. Complete Kitchen with Quartz countertop, Plenty of Built-in Cabinets. Full Bath with Double Vanity Sinks. Comes with a Brand-New Queen-sized Bed and Double Closets. Plenty of Natural Light from 2 Skylights and Windows, Vaulted Ceiling, Recessed Lighting, Private Entrance, and Your Own Front Yard. Close to schools, hospital, groceries, mall & public transit. Monthly rent includes gas, water, and one uncovered parking space in a gated driveway. Permitted ADU has its own address at 20448 1/2 Enadia Way.