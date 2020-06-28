2040 KERWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Complete with jaw-dropping views of the Century City skyline, this spacious five bedroom residence with spectacular curb appeal is located mid-block in the highly sought-after Century Glen neighborhood. The spacious living room and formal dining room flow seamlessly into the updated chef's kitchen, complete with a center island and stainless steel appliances. Other features include central air/heat, dual-paned windows, large patio, two car garage, and huge private backyard perfect for entertaining year round. Mere moments from Westwood Charter Elementary School and from the fantastic shopping and restaurants located in the highly acclaimed Westfield Century City shopping center.