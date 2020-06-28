All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

2040 KERWOOD Avenue

2040 Kerwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Kerwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Complete with jaw-dropping views of the Century City skyline, this spacious five bedroom residence with spectacular curb appeal is located mid-block in the highly sought-after Century Glen neighborhood. The spacious living room and formal dining room flow seamlessly into the updated chef's kitchen, complete with a center island and stainless steel appliances. Other features include central air/heat, dual-paned windows, large patio, two car garage, and huge private backyard perfect for entertaining year round. Mere moments from Westwood Charter Elementary School and from the fantastic shopping and restaurants located in the highly acclaimed Westfield Century City shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 KERWOOD Avenue have any available units?
2040 KERWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 KERWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 2040 KERWOOD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 KERWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2040 KERWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 KERWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2040 KERWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2040 KERWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2040 KERWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 2040 KERWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 KERWOOD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 KERWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 2040 KERWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2040 KERWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2040 KERWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 KERWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 KERWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
