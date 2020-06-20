2040 AVON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfectly positioned in the hills of Echo Park this architectural home was designed by a Chicago based architecture firm. Built in 2013 this three bedroom, two bath property was created as a tranquil sanctuary in the city. Upon entering one is met with the gorgeous views of the canyon and not so far off mountains. Nature continues to surround you once you're inside the glass enclosed living room. Retractable floor to ceiling glass walls enable for a true indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The kitchen is well appointed with top of the line appliances. Upstairs bedrooms make the most of the views and space. They property has been finished with radiant heat to ensure a comfortable living experience. In ground pool is just steps away from the living room and completes this special property. Not to be missed. Private showings only.