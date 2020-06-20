All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:43 AM

2040 AVON Street

2040 Avon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Avon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfectly positioned in the hills of Echo Park this architectural home was designed by a Chicago based architecture firm. Built in 2013 this three bedroom, two bath property was created as a tranquil sanctuary in the city. Upon entering one is met with the gorgeous views of the canyon and not so far off mountains. Nature continues to surround you once you're inside the glass enclosed living room. Retractable floor to ceiling glass walls enable for a true indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The kitchen is well appointed with top of the line appliances. Upstairs bedrooms make the most of the views and space. They property has been finished with radiant heat to ensure a comfortable living experience. In ground pool is just steps away from the living room and completes this special property. Not to be missed. Private showings only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 AVON Street have any available units?
2040 AVON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 AVON Street have?
Some of 2040 AVON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 AVON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2040 AVON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 AVON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2040 AVON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2040 AVON Street offer parking?
Yes, 2040 AVON Street offers parking.
Does 2040 AVON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 AVON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 AVON Street have a pool?
Yes, 2040 AVON Street has a pool.
Does 2040 AVON Street have accessible units?
No, 2040 AVON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 AVON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 AVON Street has units with dishwashers.
