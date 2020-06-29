2037 North BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

Nestled in BHPO, nearby Franklin Canyon, this lovely three bedroom, two bathroom California bungalow exudes just the right amount of cottage vibes and modern style. Finished industrial floors contrast a large stone fireplace that connects to open air kitchen and living/dining room. Master bedroom has ample closet space and a bathroom with double sinks and sunken tub. On opposite side of home steps lead up to landing which could function as perfect office space. Two light and bright bedrooms with sharable bathroom feature closets with built in drawers. This cozy abode is flooded with natural light and a charming garden and patio from surrounding windows and sliding glass doors, perfect for morning coffee and entertaining!