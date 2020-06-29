All apartments in Los Angeles
2037 North BEVERLY Drive

2037 North Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2037 North Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in BHPO, nearby Franklin Canyon, this lovely three bedroom, two bathroom California bungalow exudes just the right amount of cottage vibes and modern style. Finished industrial floors contrast a large stone fireplace that connects to open air kitchen and living/dining room. Master bedroom has ample closet space and a bathroom with double sinks and sunken tub. On opposite side of home steps lead up to landing which could function as perfect office space. Two light and bright bedrooms with sharable bathroom feature closets with built in drawers. This cozy abode is flooded with natural light and a charming garden and patio from surrounding windows and sliding glass doors, perfect for morning coffee and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 North BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
2037 North BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 North BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 2037 North BEVERLY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 North BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2037 North BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 North BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2037 North BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2037 North BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2037 North BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 2037 North BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 North BEVERLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 North BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 2037 North BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2037 North BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2037 North BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 North BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 North BEVERLY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
