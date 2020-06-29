2036 WALGROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

A Mid- Century modern, Palm Springs retreat in the heart of lovely Mar Vista! This incredible oasis of a frontward & backyard is comprised of drought tolerant planting and has a fire-pit! This 2bd/1ba home also features a garage that could be used as a bonus office space or gym! Every thought out detail enhances the essences of this rare and special home inviting you to kick back and relax. Every inch of space has been designed for function and efficiency making this home a true sanctuary within the city. Abundant natural light, ample outdoor space, and foliage are strategically utilized throughout. There is truly nothing else like it! Centrally located near everything great Venice & Mar Vista has to offer!