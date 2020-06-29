All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2036 WALGROVE Avenue

2036 Walgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Walgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

garage
gym
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
A Mid- Century modern, Palm Springs retreat in the heart of lovely Mar Vista! This incredible oasis of a frontward & backyard is comprised of drought tolerant planting and has a fire-pit! This 2bd/1ba home also features a garage that could be used as a bonus office space or gym! Every thought out detail enhances the essences of this rare and special home inviting you to kick back and relax. Every inch of space has been designed for function and efficiency making this home a true sanctuary within the city. Abundant natural light, ample outdoor space, and foliage are strategically utilized throughout. There is truly nothing else like it! Centrally located near everything great Venice & Mar Vista has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 WALGROVE Avenue have any available units?
2036 WALGROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 WALGROVE Avenue have?
Some of 2036 WALGROVE Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 WALGROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2036 WALGROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 WALGROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2036 WALGROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2036 WALGROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2036 WALGROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2036 WALGROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 WALGROVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 WALGROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2036 WALGROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2036 WALGROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2036 WALGROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 WALGROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 WALGROVE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

