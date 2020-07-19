2035 DAVIES Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Fully Furnished Beautiful Spanish style home with an amazing view of everything Los Angeles has to offer. The home sits on top of Sunset plaza with a private driveway up to 320 degree view. There are 3 bedrooms in the main house and 2 in the guest house. Come relax poolside in your own private hilltop oasis. Take a short trip down the Laurel canyon to sunset plaza