Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2035 DAVIES Way

2035 Davies Way · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Davies Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Fully Furnished Beautiful Spanish style home with an amazing view of everything Los Angeles has to offer. The home sits on top of Sunset plaza with a private driveway up to 320 degree view. There are 3 bedrooms in the main house and 2 in the guest house. Come relax poolside in your own private hilltop oasis. Take a short trip down the Laurel canyon to sunset plaza

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 DAVIES Way have any available units?
2035 DAVIES Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 DAVIES Way have?
Some of 2035 DAVIES Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 DAVIES Way currently offering any rent specials?
2035 DAVIES Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 DAVIES Way pet-friendly?
No, 2035 DAVIES Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2035 DAVIES Way offer parking?
No, 2035 DAVIES Way does not offer parking.
Does 2035 DAVIES Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 DAVIES Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 DAVIES Way have a pool?
Yes, 2035 DAVIES Way has a pool.
Does 2035 DAVIES Way have accessible units?
No, 2035 DAVIES Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 DAVIES Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 DAVIES Way has units with dishwashers.
