2033 Avon St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

his unit has gorgeous hardwood and stone floor throughout the home. A/C & Heat system installed along with a fireplace. The kitchen includes a great amount of storage cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an incredible restored vintage oven/stove. Gorgeous bedroom leading into another bedroom with a loft at the top and a built in desk at the bottom. Perfect for either a home office or studio with a bed upstairs or downstairs. Large walk in closet and additional drawers built into the stairs. The home includes a laundry room with a washer/dryer.

Water and Gardener are included.

Tenants pay for all other utilities.



This home is really one of a kind, a must see!



Great location!



Rent: $ 3,795 / month

Security Deposit: $ 3,795

Application Fee is $35.

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

Pet Deposit : $ 300 / Pet