Amenities
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street. (NoHo Gallery North and South) that work together to offer multiple floor plan options, contemporary features, and the perfect blend of style and comfort. Our fully renovated apartment homes are perfect for every lifestyle and feature spacious floor plans, quartz countertops, modern tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, gas range stove, hardwood floors (in select floorplans), balcony and, central heat and air conditioning.
NoHo Gallery Apartments is a pet-friendly community with your needs in mind. Get energized at our state-of-the-art fitness center or take a relaxing moment in our soothing spa. The possibilities are endless especially being near the 101, 134, and 170 freeways and the Metro station. Call us today to schedule a visit. Don’t miss the opportunity in making NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood your new home!