Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

NoHo Gallery

11005 Morrison St · (747) 204-3392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 off your move-in with applying same day you visit!
Location

11005 Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,664

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NoHo Gallery.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
accessible
garage
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street. (NoHo Gallery North and South) that work together to offer multiple floor plan options, contemporary features, and the perfect blend of style and comfort. Our fully renovated apartment homes are perfect for every lifestyle and feature spacious floor plans, quartz countertops, modern tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, gas range stove, hardwood floors (in select floorplans), balcony and, central heat and air conditioning.

NoHo Gallery Apartments is a pet-friendly community with your needs in mind. Get energized at our state-of-the-art fitness center or take a relaxing moment in our soothing spa. The possibilities are endless especially being near the 101, 134, and 170 freeways and the Metro station. Call us today to schedule a visit. Don’t miss the opportunity in making NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.46
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit: 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NoHo Gallery have any available units?
NoHo Gallery has 3 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does NoHo Gallery have?
Some of NoHo Gallery's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NoHo Gallery currently offering any rent specials?
NoHo Gallery is offering the following rent specials: $300 off your move-in with applying same day you visit!
Is NoHo Gallery pet-friendly?
Yes, NoHo Gallery is pet friendly.
Does NoHo Gallery offer parking?
Yes, NoHo Gallery offers parking.
Does NoHo Gallery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NoHo Gallery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NoHo Gallery have a pool?
No, NoHo Gallery does not have a pool.
Does NoHo Gallery have accessible units?
Yes, NoHo Gallery has accessible units.
Does NoHo Gallery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NoHo Gallery has units with dishwashers.
