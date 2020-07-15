Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking hot tub accessible garage 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access key fob access lobby nest technology online portal

NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street. (NoHo Gallery North and South) that work together to offer multiple floor plan options, contemporary features, and the perfect blend of style and comfort. Our fully renovated apartment homes are perfect for every lifestyle and feature spacious floor plans, quartz countertops, modern tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, gas range stove, hardwood floors (in select floorplans), balcony and, central heat and air conditioning.



NoHo Gallery Apartments is a pet-friendly community with your needs in mind. Get energized at our state-of-the-art fitness center or take a relaxing moment in our soothing spa. The possibilities are endless especially being near the 101, 134, and 170 freeways and the Metro station. Call us today to schedule a visit. Don’t miss the opportunity in making NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood your new home!