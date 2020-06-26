20327 Saticoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

A perfect Condo Lease! Nestled in Winnetka find a wonderful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Penthouse unit where you can start creating new memories. This unit resides in a controlled accessed building with a beautifully maintained exterior, a community laundry room, as well as a pool and spa, ideal for hot summer days. Inside find a bright unit with a welcoming living room and a cozy dining area. Enjoy cooking in the charming kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, Stainless-steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The bathroom is well-lit, and the bedroom is spacious with a large closet. Features include sleek laminate flooring with French Shutters and an AC unit in both the bedroom and the living room. There is only ONE common shared wall! Centrally located near shopping, popular dining and the USPS.