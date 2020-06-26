All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20327 Saticoy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20327 Saticoy Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

20327 Saticoy Street

20327 W Saticoy St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20327 W Saticoy St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
A perfect Condo Lease! Nestled in Winnetka find a wonderful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Penthouse unit where you can start creating new memories. This unit resides in a controlled accessed building with a beautifully maintained exterior, a community laundry room, as well as a pool and spa, ideal for hot summer days. Inside find a bright unit with a welcoming living room and a cozy dining area. Enjoy cooking in the charming kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, Stainless-steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The bathroom is well-lit, and the bedroom is spacious with a large closet. Features include sleek laminate flooring with French Shutters and an AC unit in both the bedroom and the living room. There is only ONE common shared wall! Centrally located near shopping, popular dining and the USPS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20327 Saticoy Street have any available units?
20327 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20327 Saticoy Street have?
Some of 20327 Saticoy Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20327 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
20327 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20327 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 20327 Saticoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20327 Saticoy Street offer parking?
No, 20327 Saticoy Street does not offer parking.
Does 20327 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20327 Saticoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20327 Saticoy Street have a pool?
Yes, 20327 Saticoy Street has a pool.
Does 20327 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 20327 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20327 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20327 Saticoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College