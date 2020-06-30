All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

20238 Septo St,

20238 W Septo St · No Longer Available
Location

20238 W Septo St, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The home that you've been looking for! - A beautiful house in Septo St. is now available for rent. This magnificent home comes with 3 beds and 2 baths perfect for your family. It also comes with a spacious backyard for kids to play with and garage near a wide front lawn. What are you waiting for? Contact Us Now!

(RLNE4236697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20238 Septo St, have any available units?
20238 Septo St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 20238 Septo St, currently offering any rent specials?
20238 Septo St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20238 Septo St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 20238 Septo St, is pet friendly.
Does 20238 Septo St, offer parking?
Yes, 20238 Septo St, offers parking.
Does 20238 Septo St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20238 Septo St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20238 Septo St, have a pool?
No, 20238 Septo St, does not have a pool.
Does 20238 Septo St, have accessible units?
No, 20238 Septo St, does not have accessible units.
Does 20238 Septo St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 20238 Septo St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20238 Septo St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 20238 Septo St, does not have units with air conditioning.

