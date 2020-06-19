All apartments in Los Angeles
2020 LA BREA Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2020 LA BREA Terrace

2020 La Brea Terrace · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood Hills West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2020 La Brea Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
yoga
Located on a private, gated street at the top of La Brea Avenue in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon, this 2BR/2BA home on the upper level of a duplex property is a rare opportunity. This home offers serene tree top views from the front-facing windows in the living room and two bedrooms. This apartment has a large living room with a fireplace and French doors to the back yard. The big yard has a shaded patio, mature landscaping, a decorative water feature and a detached yoga studio with a sauna and shower. This apartment comes with a two-car garage for parking and storage. Although this home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and recreation in Hollywood, the street's private gate makes this home exclusive and secure. The owner occupies the 1BR/1BA apartment on lower level, but it can also be available for additional rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 LA BREA Terrace have any available units?
2020 LA BREA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 LA BREA Terrace have?
Some of 2020 LA BREA Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 LA BREA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2020 LA BREA Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 LA BREA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2020 LA BREA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2020 LA BREA Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2020 LA BREA Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2020 LA BREA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 LA BREA Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 LA BREA Terrace have a pool?
No, 2020 LA BREA Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2020 LA BREA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2020 LA BREA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 LA BREA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 LA BREA Terrace has units with dishwashers.
