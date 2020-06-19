2020 LA BREA Terrace

Amenities

Located on a private, gated street at the top of La Brea Avenue in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon, this 2BR/2BA home on the upper level of a duplex property is a rare opportunity. This home offers serene tree top views from the front-facing windows in the living room and two bedrooms. This apartment has a large living room with a fireplace and French doors to the back yard. The big yard has a shaded patio, mature landscaping, a decorative water feature and a detached yoga studio with a sauna and shower. This apartment comes with a two-car garage for parking and storage. Although this home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and recreation in Hollywood, the street's private gate makes this home exclusive and secure. The owner occupies the 1BR/1BA apartment on lower level, but it can also be available for additional rent.