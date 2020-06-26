All apartments in Los Angeles
2016 EWING Street
2016 EWING Street

2016 Ewing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Ewing Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Private, one of a kind Echo Park home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with breathtaking views of downtown LA. This home is fully gated, enjoy California indoor-outdoor living on the large wooden deck that overlooks the lush landscaping of fruit trees, herbs, and native plants. This light-filled home consists of an open plan kitchen/living/dining area with multiple skylights, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the upper floor, each bedroom features french doors out to the garden. The kitchen is ideal for entertaining with sealed concrete counter-tops, center island and stainless steel appliances, the perfect place to gather guests. The lower level consists of a detached bedroom with soundproofing, half bath, and laundry, great for a private office, recording studio or guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 EWING Street have any available units?
2016 EWING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 EWING Street have?
Some of 2016 EWING Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 EWING Street currently offering any rent specials?
2016 EWING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 EWING Street pet-friendly?
No, 2016 EWING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2016 EWING Street offer parking?
Yes, 2016 EWING Street offers parking.
Does 2016 EWING Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 EWING Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 EWING Street have a pool?
No, 2016 EWING Street does not have a pool.
Does 2016 EWING Street have accessible units?
No, 2016 EWING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 EWING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 EWING Street has units with dishwashers.
