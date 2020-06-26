2016 EWING Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Private, one of a kind Echo Park home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with breathtaking views of downtown LA. This home is fully gated, enjoy California indoor-outdoor living on the large wooden deck that overlooks the lush landscaping of fruit trees, herbs, and native plants. This light-filled home consists of an open plan kitchen/living/dining area with multiple skylights, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the upper floor, each bedroom features french doors out to the garden. The kitchen is ideal for entertaining with sealed concrete counter-tops, center island and stainless steel appliances, the perfect place to gather guests. The lower level consists of a detached bedroom with soundproofing, half bath, and laundry, great for a private office, recording studio or guests.