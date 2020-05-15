All apartments in Los Angeles
20155 Keswick Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

20155 Keswick Street

20155 Keswick Street · No Longer Available
Location

20155 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

Nice 2bed/1.5bath condo with 2-car garage parking in a gated community of Winnetka. Kitchen already comes with its own appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher included. Cozy fireplace in the livingroom with sliding glass door that leads to its own private patio area. Will provide new laundry machines for tenants' convenience. Newly installed laminated wood flooring. Central air-conditioning AC & heating system. Lovely community swimming pool for residents use. Extremely convenient location: close to markets, schools, the DMV, parks, Cal State Northridge, Home Depot, and the shopping mall near Woodland Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20155 Keswick Street have any available units?
20155 Keswick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20155 Keswick Street have?
Some of 20155 Keswick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20155 Keswick Street currently offering any rent specials?
20155 Keswick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20155 Keswick Street pet-friendly?
No, 20155 Keswick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20155 Keswick Street offer parking?
Yes, 20155 Keswick Street offers parking.
Does 20155 Keswick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20155 Keswick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20155 Keswick Street have a pool?
Yes, 20155 Keswick Street has a pool.
Does 20155 Keswick Street have accessible units?
No, 20155 Keswick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20155 Keswick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20155 Keswick Street has units with dishwashers.
