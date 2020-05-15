20155 Keswick Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice 2bed/1.5bath condo with 2-car garage parking in a gated community of Winnetka. Kitchen already comes with its own appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher included. Cozy fireplace in the livingroom with sliding glass door that leads to its own private patio area. Will provide new laundry machines for tenants' convenience. Newly installed laminated wood flooring. Central air-conditioning AC & heating system. Lovely community swimming pool for residents use. Extremely convenient location: close to markets, schools, the DMV, parks, Cal State Northridge, Home Depot, and the shopping mall near Woodland Hills.