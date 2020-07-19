2014 PENMAR Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

New Venice Home for the New Year! 2000+ Sq. Ft. Remodeled Freestanding Townhome with renovated Private garden Area that includes a patio with gas line, brand new hot tub, water feature, solar lighting, and remote sun setter awning. Open concept Dining and Living area with natural light throughout entire townhome. Solid Hardwood Flooring, Stylized Cement Tiles, Plantation Shutters, and Shiplap details are just a few features this home has to offer. High End Kitchen Aid Appliances and Restoration Home Lighting included. Too Many highlights to name... come see to appreciate. Close to Abbot Kinney and Beach. Walk to all the shops along Lincoln Blvd. Great Location.