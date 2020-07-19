All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2014 PENMAR Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2014 PENMAR Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2014 PENMAR Avenue

2014 S Penmar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2014 S Penmar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
New Venice Home for the New Year! 2000+ Sq. Ft. Remodeled Freestanding Townhome with renovated Private garden Area that includes a patio with gas line, brand new hot tub, water feature, solar lighting, and remote sun setter awning. Open concept Dining and Living area with natural light throughout entire townhome. Solid Hardwood Flooring, Stylized Cement Tiles, Plantation Shutters, and Shiplap details are just a few features this home has to offer. High End Kitchen Aid Appliances and Restoration Home Lighting included. Too Many highlights to name... come see to appreciate. Close to Abbot Kinney and Beach. Walk to all the shops along Lincoln Blvd. Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 PENMAR Avenue have any available units?
2014 PENMAR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 PENMAR Avenue have?
Some of 2014 PENMAR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 PENMAR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2014 PENMAR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 PENMAR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2014 PENMAR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2014 PENMAR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2014 PENMAR Avenue offers parking.
Does 2014 PENMAR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 PENMAR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 PENMAR Avenue have a pool?
No, 2014 PENMAR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2014 PENMAR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2014 PENMAR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 PENMAR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 PENMAR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College