2008 N Las Palmas Avenue

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredibly charming Spanish style gem located in Historic Whitley Heights with spectacular views inside and out! Super clean and well maintained home with newly refinished wood floors. Elegant staircase with chandelier leads to second floor with spacious, light filled living room that opens to huge deck with endless views of the city and surrounding hills. Additional patio and yard perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Gorgeous Spanish tile kitchen leads to formal dining room with original built in cabinetry and lovely arched window. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom that has been recently remodeled. Fantastic location minutes form Hollywood Bowl, area restaurants, and attractions with easy access to freeway. Reportedly the home of legendary actor Boris Karloff.