Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:23 PM

2008 N Las Palmas Avenue

2008 North Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2008 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredibly charming Spanish style gem located in Historic Whitley Heights with spectacular views inside and out! Super clean and well maintained home with newly refinished wood floors. Elegant staircase with chandelier leads to second floor with spacious, light filled living room that opens to huge deck with endless views of the city and surrounding hills. Additional patio and yard perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Gorgeous Spanish tile kitchen leads to formal dining room with original built in cabinetry and lovely arched window. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom that has been recently remodeled. Fantastic location minutes form Hollywood Bowl, area restaurants, and attractions with easy access to freeway. Reportedly the home of legendary actor Boris Karloff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue have any available units?
2008 N Las Palmas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue have?
Some of 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2008 N Las Palmas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue offer parking?
No, 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 N Las Palmas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
